Bruins' David Pastrnak: Snaps four-game goal drought
Pastrnak scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2, 2OT loss to the Blue Jackets in Game 2. The series is now knotted at 1-1 heading back to Ohio.
Pasta snapped a four-game goal drought with the snipe. There wasn't a lot of open ice Saturday and Pastrnak had to fight for every inch of ice. Overall, Boston's top line struggled Saturday against the smothering D of the Blue Jackets. They'll snap back, led by Pasta himself.
More News
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Sparks offense in Game 6 win•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Finally lights lamp in Game 4•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Hits playoffs on scoring streak•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Pots 38th marker•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Inches closer to career high•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Explodes for five points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...