Bruins' David Pastrnak: Snaps four-game goal drought

Pastrnak scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2, 2OT loss to the Blue Jackets in Game 2. The series is now knotted at 1-1 heading back to Ohio.

Pasta snapped a four-game goal drought with the snipe. There wasn't a lot of open ice Saturday and Pastrnak had to fight for every inch of ice. Overall, Boston's top line struggled Saturday against the smothering D of the Blue Jackets. They'll snap back, led by Pasta himself.