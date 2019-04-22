Bruins' David Pastrnak: Sparks offense in Game 6 win
Pastrnak notched two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs in game 6 of their first-round series.
The 22-year-old has found the scoresheet in three straight games and four of six against the Leafs, racking up two goals and six points. Pastrnak also fired five shots on net in this one, giving him 26 in the series, and the Bruins might need him to get at least one more of them past Frederik Andersen in Game 7 on Tuesday to advance to the second round.
