Bruins' David Pastrnak: Special teams dynamo
Pastrnak scored on the power play Thursday and picked up a pair of assists as well in Boston's series-ending 4-0 win over Carolina in Game 4.
A goal and two assists give Pastrnak 15 points in 17 playoff games. His seventh goal of the postseason opened the scoring, a tip-in off a lovely feed from Brad Marchand. Pastrnak would add a pair of helpers before the final buzzer and will now get to rest as Boston awaits the winner of the Western Final.
More News
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Leads way again•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Plays key role in Game 4 win•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Could work with new linemates•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Snaps four-game goal drought•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Sparks offense in Game 6 win•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Finally lights lamp in Game 4•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...