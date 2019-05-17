Bruins' David Pastrnak: Special teams dynamo

Pastrnak scored on the power play Thursday and picked up a pair of assists as well in Boston's series-ending 4-0 win over Carolina in Game 4.

A goal and two assists give Pastrnak 15 points in 17 playoff games. His seventh goal of the postseason opened the scoring, a tip-in off a lovely feed from Brad Marchand. Pastrnak would add a pair of helpers before the final buzzer and will now get to rest as Boston awaits the winner of the Western Final.