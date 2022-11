Pastrnak was credited with an assist during a 3-1 victory over the Blues on Monday.

Pastrnak, who had a six-game point-scoring streak snapped on Saturday, returned to the scoresheet Monday with a primary assist on Jake DeBrusk's first-period marker. The 26-year-old right winger connected with DeBrusk on a backhand pass in the slot on the power play. Pastrnak, the Bruins' leading scorer with 20 points, added five shots during 19:03 of ice time, the most among the team's forwards.