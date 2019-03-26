Bruins' David Pastrnak: Stays hot in loss to Tampa

Pastrnak notched two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Lightning.

It didn't take him long to shake off any rust. After going scoreless in his first game back from a month-long absence due to a thumb injury. Pastrnak now has three straight two-point performances, giving him 33 goals and 72 points on the season in only 60 games, and a shot at his second consecutive 80-point campaign.