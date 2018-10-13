Bruins' David Pastrnak: Stays sizzling with hat trick
Pastrnak scored three goals -- including one on the power play -- in Saturday's 8-2 win over Detroit.
Pastrnak needed just four shots and 13:34 of ice time to register his hat trick against an overwhelmed Red Wings team, scoring once in each period. With seven tallies in the first five games, the 22-year-old stud is well on his way to replicating last season's 35 goals, and he'll likely surpass that mark if he's able to dress for all 82 contests as he did in 2017-18.
More News
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Three-game goal streak•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Four points in win•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Nets goal in win•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Continues playing on first line with Marchand•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Headed to World Championship•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Pouring in points this postseason•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...