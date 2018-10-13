Bruins' David Pastrnak: Stays sizzling with hat trick

Pastrnak scored three goals -- including one on the power play -- in Saturday's 8-2 win over Detroit.

Pastrnak needed just four shots and 13:34 of ice time to register his hat trick against an overwhelmed Red Wings team, scoring once in each period. With seven tallies in the first five games, the 22-year-old stud is well on his way to replicating last season's 35 goals, and he'll likely surpass that mark if he's able to dress for all 82 contests as he did in 2017-18.