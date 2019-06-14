Bruins' David Pastrnak: Still dealing with thumb woes
Pastrnak aggravated a thumb injury he originally sustained in February during the Bruins' playoff series versus the Blue Jackets, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
As the Bruins held their end-of-season media availability Friday it was revealed that all three members of the team's top line were dealing with injuries down the stretch. The news is not surprising, given the trio's uneven play during the recent Stanley Cup finals. Pastrnak, who scored 38 goals and 81 points in 66 regular-season games, before adding nine goals and 19 points in 24 postseason contests, will now have the entire offseason to heal up. He's under contract with Boston through 2022-23 and is already entrenched as a top-six forward and power play fixture for the team. At 23 years of age, the hard-shooting Pastrnak is one of the NHL's bright young stars, both in real and fantasy terms.
