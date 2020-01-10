Bruins' David Pastrnak: Streak at 12 games, 19 points
Pastrnak scored three times Thursday in a 5-4 win over the Jets.
The hattie extended his point streak to 12 games and 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists). Pasta's 35 goals continue to lead the NHL. And his 65 points have him gaining on league leaders Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. There are few hotter than Pastrnak. Enjoy the ride.
