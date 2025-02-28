Pastrnak scored the Bruins only goal in a 2-1 loss to the Islanders on Thursday.

He extended his NHL career-high point streak to 16 games and 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists). Earlier in the season, the Bruins struggled to find Pastrnak the right pivot -- he and Elias Lindholm really didn't find chemistry. But he has clicked with Pavel Zacha and Morgan Geekie, and his offense has soared. Pastrnak is in a tie for fifth in the NHL with 73 points (31 goals, 42 assists in 60 games.)