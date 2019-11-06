Bruins' David Pastrnak: Streak grows to 13 games
Pastrnak scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Montreal.
Pastrnak continues to lead the league in both goals (15) and points (30) and has been the hottest player in the NHL to start the 2019-20 season. He's found the scoresheet in 13 straight games. His power-play marker in Tuesday's loss was Pastrnak's 13th power-play point of the season, most in the NHL. Carrying a cap hit of $6.6 million for the next four seasons, Pastrnak is one of the biggest bargains in the league.
