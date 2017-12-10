Bruins' David Pastrnak: Streak now at eight games

Pastrnak's two assists Saturday in a 3-1 win over the Islanders extended his point streak to eight games and 10 points, including six assists.

Pastrnak is back to a point-per-game pace (27 in 27). The 21-year-old is one of the league's best young forwards.

