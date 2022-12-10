Pastrnak scored a power-play goal on nine shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Pastrnak got the Bruins on the board at 4:52 of the first period. He's been in great goal-scoring form lately, notching 10 tallies and one assist in his last nine games. Six of those goals have come on the power play. For the season, the star winger has 19 goals, 37 points (17 on the power play), 134 shots, 29 hits and a plus-10 rating through 26 appearances.