Pastrnak scored a goal on six shots in a 5-2 win over the Sabres on Thursday.
Pastrnak opened the scoring 1:16 into the game, blasting a one-timer from the left faceoff circle for his 19th goal of the season. The 24-year-old has put together 11 points (three goals, eight assists) over his last nine games.
