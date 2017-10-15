Bruins' David Pastrnak: Strong showing Saturday
Pastrnak tallied a goal, an assist, and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-2 blowout win over Arizona.
The electric winger scored his goal in quite an unconventional fashion, with a Zdeno Chara slapper ricocheting off of Pastrnak's behind and in to the net. Later, Pastrnak returned the favor by picking up a secondary assist when Chara scored in the second period. Pastrnak now has three points from his first four games, though he should see his production increase once his regular running mate Patrice Bergeron (lower body) returns to the lineup.
