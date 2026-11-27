Pastrnak sustained a lower-body injury and is unlikely to return to Friday's game against Toronto.

Pastrnak logged 5:50 of ice time Friday before exiting the game. He entered the clash against the Maple Leafs with 11 goals and 32 points through 24 appearances this season. Michael Eyssimont would probably draw into the lineup if Pastrnak isn't an option Sunday versus Vancouver, but obviously, the loss of offense would be extremely difficult for Boston to compensate for. Morgan Geekie and Fraser Minten might be among those who are leaned on more if Boston needs to go a stretch without Pastrnak.