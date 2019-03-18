Bruins' David Pastrnak: Suits up in practice

Pastrnak (thumb) skated in Monday's practice on the first line.

Pastrnak was able to fully participate in Monday's practice, resuming his first-line role and on the power play. The news is certainly positive and could bode well for his chances to suit up in Tuesday's road game against the Islanders. The team will likely announce the 22-year-old's status closer to puck drop, but his 66 points will be welcomed back to the lineup soon.