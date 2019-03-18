Bruins' David Pastrnak: Suits up in practice
Pastrnak (thumb) skated in Monday's practice on the first line.
Pastrnak was able to fully participate in Monday's practice, resuming his first-line role and on the power play. The news is certainly positive and could bode well for his chances to suit up in Tuesday's road game against the Islanders. The team will likely announce the 22-year-old's status closer to puck drop, but his 66 points will be welcomed back to the lineup soon.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...