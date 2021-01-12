Pastrnak (hip) took the ice Tuesday in a red (non-contact) jersey, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now previously relayed that the Bruins' first-line winger "could be an option at the start of February provided there are no setbacks" and Pastrnak's presence on the ice Tuesday is a step in the right direction toward that end. Until he's back in the lineup, it looks like Jack Studnicka could fill in on the team's top trio, centered by Patrice Bergeron.