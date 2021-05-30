Pastrnak recorded a hat trick on seven shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders in Game 1.

Pastrnak scored once in each period. He netted a game-tying goal on the power play in the first, then scored at even strength in the second and the third. The 25-year-old has played excellently through six playoff contests -- he has five goals, four assists, 36 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in the postseason. The Czech winger is likely to continue being a key to the Bruins' success versus the Islanders in the second round.