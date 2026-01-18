Pastrnak registered two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Saturdays are for assists -- Pastrnak has earned 10 helpers over his last three Saturday games. That shouldn't detract from his overall strong offense -- he's earned five goals and 13 helpers in total over his last nine contests. For the season, the superstar winger is up to 59 points (20 goals, 39 assists), 153 shots on net, 51 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 44 outings.