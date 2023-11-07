Pastrnak notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Pastrnak has gotten on the scoresheet in five of his last six games, earning four goals and five helpers in that span. He helped out on Brad Marchand's third-period tally Monday, which stood as the game-winner. Pastrnak is up to nine tallies, eight helpers, six power-play points, 55 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-8 rating through 12 appearances as one of the Bruins' most reliable forwards.