Bruins' David Pastrnak: Takes league lead in goals

Pastrnak took the NHL lead by scoring his 12th goal of the season during Monday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Five players sit behind the Czech winger with 11 goals, including Alexander Ovechkin who has one game in hand. Pastrnak seems to be improving every season after ending last season with 35 goals and 80 points and starting this season off on fire. The Bruins top line continues to carry the team as each of them are over a point-per-game.