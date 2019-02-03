Bruins' David Pastrnak: Tallies assist
Pastrnak notched a helper in Sunday's 1-0 victory over the Capitals.
Pastrnak has a four-game point streak and 14 points in 13 games since Jan. 1. The 22-year-old Czech forward continues to improve each year as he's looking to outdo his 80-point output from last season.
