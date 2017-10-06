Bruins' David Pastrnak: Tallies goal in opener

Pastrnak scored a goal while seeing 16:36 worth of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Predators in the Bruins' season opener.

Pastrnak, who was on the ice for 4:25 worth of power play time in the contest, fired four shots in the game. The dynamic winger is slated to see plenty of ice time in his top-six role with the B's this season and his speed and willingness to shoot make the 21-year-old a threat to score every game.