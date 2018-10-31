Bruins' David Pastrnak: Tallies goal on nine shots
Pastrnak scored and led the Bruins with nine shots during a 3-2 victory against the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
This is the second straight game Pastrnak led his team in shots. He already has 56 in 12 games, as he's averaging 4.7 shots per game. With a 19.6 shooting percentage that's likely due for a regression in November, Pastrnak needs all the shots on goal he can get to maintain his rampant scoring pace. He has 11 goals and 16 points in 12 games.
