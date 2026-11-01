Pastrnak scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Pastrnak has four goals and three assists over his last five outings. The winger continues to be a consistent source of offense from the Bruins' top line. Through 15 contests, he's collected eight goals, 11 assists, 50 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-6 rating. That's a pace that would see him secure his fifth straight 100-point campaign as long as he's able to stay healthy, though he's also shooting 16.0 percent, his highest mark since 2019-20.