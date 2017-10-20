Bruins' David Pastrnak: Tallies two points Thursday
Pastrnak recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over Vancouver.
Pastrnak's unassisted power-play tally in the first period of Thursday's contest was of the highlight-reel variety, as the skilled winger took the puck end-to-end before notching his fourth goal in six games to date, to go along with two helpers. The return to action of Patrice Bergeron on Thursday helped stabilize the Bruins' top six up front, with Pastrnak working on a line with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci, who exited the contest with an upper-body issue that isn't considered long term.
