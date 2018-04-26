Bruins' David Pastrnak: Tallies two points

Pastrnak scored a goal and had a helper in a 7-4 Game 7 win over the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Everybody will remember Pastrnak's six-point explosion in Game 2 of this series. He ended up finishing with a whopping 13 points against the Maple Leafs. Now the 21-year-old prepares for a second-round matchup with the Lightning.

