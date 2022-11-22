Pastrnak scored a goal during Monday's 5-3 victory over the host Lightning.

Pastrnak, who was coming off a two-goal game against the Blackhawks on Sunday, connected during consecutive contests Monday. The 26-year-old right winger extended his point streak to seven games with a third-period, power-play marker, his team-leading 12th this season. Pastrnak matched a team-high five shots as the Bruins captured their seventh straight.