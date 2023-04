Pastrnak scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-4 win over Montreal on Thursday.

It was his 61st goal and it came midway through the third period. It stood as the game winner. Pastrnak is one of just two NHLers (Connor McDavid) to notch 60 or more goals, and he'd certainly be in the running for the Hart Trophy if it wasn't for McDavid's incredible season. Pasta skates into the postseason against the Panthers on a 10-game, 18-point scoring streak (12 goals, six assists).