Pastrnak scored two goals and had an assist in a 4-1 win over Detroit on Saturday.

Pasta's first of the night came on a penalty shot after he was slashed on a breakaway by Detroit defender Jake Walman. The 27-year-old Pastrnak faked a shot low and then went roof daddy past Ville Husso to extend the lead the 3-1. Pastrnak's second goal went into an empty net. He has eight goals (40 shots) and 13 points in eight games this season, which puts him in a tie with Alex DeBrincat of the Wings for third in the NHL.