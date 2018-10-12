Bruins' David Pastrnak: Three-game goal streak
Pastrnak scored his fourth goal of the season in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.
He's riding a three-game, four-goal (six points) streak. Pastrnak is an elite scorer who sits in the NHL's top-12 offensive players right now.
