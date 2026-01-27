default-cbs-image
Pastrnak pocketed three assists in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.

The star winger had a hand in every Boston tally, setting up Elias Lindholm for goals in the first and second periods as well as Morgan Geekie in the middle frame. Pastrnak is putting the finishing touches on a dominant January that has seen him pile up four goals and 23 points in just 12 games.

