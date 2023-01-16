Pastrnak scored two goals, one the game-winner and the other on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 6-0 victory over the Flyers.

The 26-year-old opened the scoring in the first period by tapping home a slick pass from Pavel Zacha, then wired home a one-timer just 36 seconds into the third. Pastrnak has found the back of the net multiple times in four of the last six games, a blistering stretch that has seen him pile up 10 tallies and 12 points as well as reach 35 goals for the fifth time in his career -- and the season is only half over.