Pastrnak scored a goal on three shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

Pastrnak opened the scoring in the first period and set up a Viktor Arvidsson tally in the second. In overtime, Pastrnak played provider again, feeding Pavel Zacha for the winning goal. This performance was the sixth multi-point effort during Pastrnak's 11-game point streak, a span in which he's accumulated seven goals and 11 assists. The 29-year-old winger is playing at a superstar level as he tries to help the Bruins secure a playoff spot. He's up to 29 goals, 90 points, 232 shots on net, 78 hits, 60 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 67 appearances. Pastrnak would need 10 points over the Bruins' last 10 games to get to the 100-point mark for the fourth year in a row.