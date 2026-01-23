Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal and added two power-play assists in Thursday's 4-3 victory over Vegas.

His second-period tally gave the Bruins a 4-0 lead and looked like it would be nothing more than an insurance tally, but the Golden Knights very nearly mounted a stunning comeback in the third. Pastrnak extended his point streak to five games with the performance, and through 10 contests in January he's erupted for four goals and 19 points, including a goal and five assists on the power play.