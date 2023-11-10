Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal on the power play and recorded two assists, one also on the man advantage, in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

The 27-year-old superstar added five shots on net and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. Pastrnak has had a blistering start to the season with 10 goals and 20 points in 13 games, including eight points (three goals, five helpers) on the power play, and he's already fired 60 shots on goal -- continuing the high-volume approach that led him to 61 goals on a league-high 407 shots in 2022-23.