Pastrnak finished Monday's 4-1 win over Toronto with three assists, a plus-2 rating, and seven shots.

There aren't many forwards who can compete with Pastrnak's high point totals and consistency. He's now up to 38 goals and 90 points through 63 games. Through the entire season, Pastrnak has only gone back-to-back games without a point three times. If he has a down night, as he did on Saturday, look for him to bounce back, like he did on Monday.