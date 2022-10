Pastrnak scored an even-strength goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Senators.

His tally late in the second period brought the Bruins to within a goal at 6-5, but they couldn't find an equalizer in the final frame. Pastrnak isn't skating at five-on-five with his usual center Patrice Bergeron, but it hasn't slowed him down -- the 26-year-old sniper has three goals and eight points through his first four games this season.