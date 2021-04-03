Pastrnak scored two even-strength goals and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Penguins.

He also added five shots, two hits and a plus-1 rating to his ledger, Pastrnak had only one point, an assist, in his prior five games, and after snapping his mini-skid the 24-year-old has 16 goals and 30 points through 27 contests.