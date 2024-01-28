Pastrnak scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

Both goals came in the first period as the Bruins roared out to a 4-0 lead. Pastrnak has racked up six multi-point performances in the last eight games, and heading into the All-Star break the 27-year-old superstar sits third in the race for both the Rocket Richard and Art Ross Trophies with 33 goals and 72 points.