Pastrnak recorded a goal and two assists, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

Pastrnak broke the deadlock for the Bruins midway through the first period with a snap shot, and he would come through in the final frame as well with a pair of helpers. Pastrnak had knee issues last season but still posted an impressive campaign with 43 goals and 106 points across 82 regular-season appearances. If he stays healthy, he should operate as the Bruins' go-to weapon on offense once again.