Pastrnak scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Sabres.

The 26-year-old superstar celebrated his new $90 million contract extension with his best performance since he piled up four points against the Habs on Jan. 24. Pastrnak has earned his money this season, sitting second in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy with 43 goals through 61 games and fourth on the NHL scoring leaderboard with 83 points.