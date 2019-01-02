Bruins' David Pastrnak: Thrives on PP in Winter Classic

Pastrnak scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks in the Winter Classic.

After piling up four goals and 19 points through 14 games in December, Pastrnak has kept right on rolling in the new year. After scoring a career-high 26 points with the man advantage last season, the 22-year-old already has 24 power-play points (11 goals, 13 assists) through 40 games, a big part of the reason why he's on pace for his first 100-point campaign.