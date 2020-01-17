Bruins' David Pastrnak: Tie for third in NHL in points

Pastrnak set up two goals in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

For as hot as he has been of late, Pasta hadn't picked any apples in 2020 -- he had just fired goals. So this was a nice boost. Pastrnak sits with 36 goals and 32 assists in 49 games. That's good enough for a three-way tie with Nathan MacKinnon and Artemi Panarin for third in the NHL. You know what to do.