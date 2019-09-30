Bruins' David Pastrnak: Top line intact

Pastrnak worked on a line with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand at Monday's practice.

Despite some offseason chatter that the Bruins might consider breaking the trio up, the team's top line remains intact in advance of Thursday's season opener against the Stars. The stage is thus set for another productive fantasy campaign for the hard-shooting Pastrnak, who racked up three goals and a helper in Saturday's 8-2 win over Chicago in Boston's preseason finale.