Bruins' David Pastrnak: Top line intact
Pastrnak worked on a line with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand at Monday's practice.
Despite some offseason chatter that the Bruins might consider breaking the trio up, the team's top line remains intact in advance of Thursday's season opener against the Stars. The stage is thus set for another productive fantasy campaign for the hard-shooting Pastrnak, who racked up three goals and a helper in Saturday's 8-2 win over Chicago in Boston's preseason finale.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey 2019 rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.