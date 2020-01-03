Bruins' David Pastrnak: Top power-play sniper in league
Pastrnak scored his 15th power-play goal of the season in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to Columbus.
Pasta is the NHL's top goal scorer (30), top power-play sniper and third in overall scoring (60 points). Plus he's riding a nine-game scoring streak (four goals, 10 assists). You know what to do.
