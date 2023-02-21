Pastrnak scored a pair of goals in Monday's 3-1 win over Ottawa.

Pastrnak gave Boston a 2-1 lead with his 40th goal of the year in the second period before adding his 41st on a breakaway in the third. It's the third time in four years that Pastrnak has topped 40 goals. His 41 goals are second to Connor McDavid for the league lead. Pastrnak is up to 77 points through 55 games this year, matching his total in 72 games last season.