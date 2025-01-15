Pastrnak had a goal and two assists in a 6-2 win over the Lightning on Tuesday.

It's the second straight, three-point game for Pasta, who has 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists) in 46 games, along with 187 shots. And over the last month, Pastrnak has 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in his last 15 games. It's great to see him pick up his pace. The Bruins still need to find him a better pivot, but there's still time before the deadline.