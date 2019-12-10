Bruins' David Pastrnak: Two assists in losing effort

Pastrnak produced a pair of assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

Pastrnak factored in on both Bruins goals, setting up Patrice Bergeron in the first period and a power-play goal by Jake DeBrusk in the third. The two-helper effort brought Pastrnak to the 45-point mark this season. The Czech superstar has 17 power-play points, 26 PIM and 121 shots on goal through 31 contests.