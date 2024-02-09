Pastrnak notched two assists in Thursday's 4-0 win over Vancouver.

He added a team-high six shots on net, two hits, two PIM, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating. Both of Pastrnak's helpers came inside the first minute of the second period as Boston put the game out of reach. The 27-year-old superstar has seven multi-point performances in the last 10 games, and he sits third in the NHL scoring race with 75 points in 51 games, as well as tied for third with Nikita Kucherov at 33 goals.